Watson Practicing With Browns

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback reached a settlement with the league this summer. Despite temperatures in the low 30s, Watson had on short sleeves during the portion of practice open to reporters. He fired passes to Cleveland’s wide receivers while periodically tucking his hands into a warmer around his waist. As long as he meets the league’s requirements, Watson can play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit Houston, which drafted him in 2017.

