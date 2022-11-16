Virginia Cancels Final Home Football Game

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
-CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia has canceled its home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school says it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26. Former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was critically wounded.

