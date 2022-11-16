Thanksgiving dinner cost up, says Farm Bureau survey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 37th annual survey provides a glimpse of the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from the average of $53.31 last year.

This year, the national average cost was calculated using 224 surveys completed by Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers from all 50 states, recording pricing data in person and online using grocery store apps and websites from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31.

The cost of turkeys will cost more than last year, at $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. About $1.81 per pound, up 21% from last year.

2022_Thanksgiving_average cost for 10 (Farm Bureau)

According to Michigan Farm Bureau Senior Industry Relations Specialist Ernie Birchmeier, that was before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices.

“Many stores are offering loss leader pricing on turkey and promotions on other items to get shoppers in the door, which can be a good way to bring down the cost of the meal,” Birchmeier noted.

According to USDA data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.11 the week of Nov. 3-9 and 95 cents the week of Nov. 10-16, a decline of 14% in just one week; and the share of stores offering feature prices rose from 29% to 60%.

“This means consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau survey average,” Birchmeier suggested.

