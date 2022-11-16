‘Strive For a Safer Drive’ application deadline extended for Michigan high schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teen safe-driving program Strive 4 a Safer Drive (S4SD) has extended its application deadline for Michigan high schools to participate during this school year. The top 5 schools will win cash prizes.

S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers.

Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign.

Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) is a teen driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan's most inexperienced drivers - teens. (Michigan State Police)

It is presented by Ford Driving Skills (DSFL) and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

S4SD can be done as an online program (virtually), in-person, or a combination of both.

All Michigan high schools are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is Nov. 23.

Any questions can be directed to the program coordinator at strive4asaferdrive@gmail.com .

More information can be found HERE.

