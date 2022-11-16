‘Strive For a Safer Drive’ application deadline extended for Michigan high schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teen safe-driving program Strive 4 a Safer Drive (S4SD) has extended its application deadline for Michigan high schools to participate during this school year. The top 5 schools will win cash prizes.
S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers.
Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign.
It is presented by Ford Driving Skills (DSFL) and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).
S4SD can be done as an online program (virtually), in-person, or a combination of both.
All Michigan high schools are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is Nov. 23.
Any questions can be directed to the program coordinator at strive4asaferdrive@gmail.com .
More information can be found HERE.
