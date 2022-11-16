Now Desk: Slippery roads for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday morning with the possibility of slippery spots on untreated roadways during the morning commute.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest forecast on the Now Desk.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1896

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933

Jackson Record High: 68º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

