Now Desk: Slippery roads for Wednesday
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday morning with the possibility of slippery spots on untreated roadways during the morning commute.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest forecast on the Now Desk.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022
- Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
- Lansing Record High: 67° 1896
- Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933
- Jackson Record High: 68º 1930
- Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933
