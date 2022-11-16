Now Desk: Slippery roads for Wednesday

(KVLY)
By Darrin Rockcole and Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday morning with the possibility of slippery spots on untreated roadways during the morning commute.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest forecast on the Now Desk.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 67° 1896
  • Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township

Latest News

The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this...
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families
Alzheimer’s Foundation offers dementia-friendly Thanksgiving tips
Ontonagon is one of 38 Michigan school districts that is raising awareness about driving while...
‘Strive For a Safer Drive’ application deadline extended for Michigan high schools
U.S. customers can expect to pay up to 28% more for their heat this winter according to the...
Customers can expect to pay more for their heat this winter