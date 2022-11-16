National Cross Country Race Coming Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA division three men’s and women’s cross country championship races will be run Saturday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East golf course. The women’s race is set for 11am the men run an hour later. More than 700 runners are competing and there is no admission charge for spectators.

