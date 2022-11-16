National Cross Country Race Coming Saturday

Cross Country 2022
Cross Country 2022
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA division three men’s and women’s cross country championship races will be run Saturday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East golf course. The women’s race is set for 11am the men run an hour later. More than 700 runners are competing and there is no admission charge for spectators.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Harper To Undergo Surgery
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL preseason...
Watson Practicing With Browns
The Virginia football team shut out an ACC opponent for the first time in thirteen years, as...
Virginia Cancels Final Home Football Game
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Annual MSU Baseball Dinner Set