In My View: MSU hockey climbing Big Ten standings

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey quietly in football season has risen to the top of the Big Ten standings one-quarter of the way through the schedule.

A big series this weekend at second-place Penn State. Long way to go but what a terrific and timely start for new coach Adam Nightingale who brought in 13 new players and many have made immediate contributions and they’ve shown positively in the Spartans’ 8-3-1 start.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
NB US-127 exit to Trowbridge Rd (exit 9) closed due to a crash
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

Latest News

In My View: Kentucky is a tougher test for MSU
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month
In My View: 8 Mid-Michigan teams in state high school football tournament