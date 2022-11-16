In My View: MSU hockey climbing Big Ten standings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey quietly in football season has risen to the top of the Big Ten standings one-quarter of the way through the schedule.

A big series this weekend at second-place Penn State. Long way to go but what a terrific and timely start for new coach Adam Nightingale who brought in 13 new players and many have made immediate contributions and they’ve shown positively in the Spartans’ 8-3-1 start.

