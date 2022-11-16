Molson Coors donates $50K to MSU, Atwater Brewery Scholarship

Atwater Brewery merged with Molson Coors in a deal announced on Jan. 22. (WJRT)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will receive a $50,000 donation from Atwater Brewery, a partner of Molson Coors, to create a scholarship program.

The Atwater Brewery Student Scholarship will support students who identify as Latino, Black, American Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander, and LQBTQ+ interested in brewing with the opportunity to work full-time and receive paid internships at Atwater Brewery in Detroit.

“Diversifying the craft beer industry is an integral part of our mission and values,” said Katy McBrady, president of Atwater Brewery. “Providing financial support and career opportunities to the next generation of diverse craft brewers is an essential component to creating a more inclusive industry.”

Applicants must be MSU undergraduate students enrolled in the beverage science and technology minor under the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition with a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be considered for this scholarship.

“We are immensely grateful to Molson Coors for providing our students with the opportunity to advance their knowledge of the craft beer industry with an internship at Atwater Brewery,” said Leslie Bourquin, Ph.D., professor and chair of the MSU Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition. “The Atwater Brewery Student Scholarship fund will help MSU provide our diverse students with life-changing career opportunities, which further reinforces our mission to promote inclusion on our campus.”

The Tenth & Blake Brewing Education Scholarship Fund aims to address the lack of diversity in the craft beer industry. According to a 2021 survey released by the Brewers Associations, 93.5% of brewery owners who responded were white, while 2.2% were Hispanic, 2% were Asian and 0.4% were Black. For gender, 75.6% of respondents were male, 23.7% were female and 0.2% were listed as nonbinary/third gender. The donation is part of Molson Coors’ larger Project Justice initiative and recent $1.5 million investment in creating equitable access to higher education, economic opportunity, and social justice for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) communities, bringing its total cumulative investment to $4.5 million since 2020.

