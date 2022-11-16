Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction

Generic auction image
Generic auction image(Getty Images)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.

Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles.

The Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box properties and works to return the items to their rightful owners. Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction, under Michigan’s Uniform Unclaimed Property Act.

Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Quality Suites of Lansing, 901 Delta Commerce Drive. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the auction starting at 9 a.m.

Payment for unclaimed property can be made by cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover

You can preview auction items or download a catalog of auction items, visit www.crydermanauctions.com.

Auction proceeds and other unclaimed funds can be claimed by their rightful owners or heirs by submitting an electronic claim form or by calling Michigan Unclaimed Property at 517-636-5320.

You can learn more by visiting www.michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty.

