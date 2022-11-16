Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours

Mason Post Office
Mason Post Office(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for several months due to structural issues, the Mason Post Office will reopen Monday.

Background: Mason Post Office closes due to structural issues

The building was closed in June due to ongoing repairs to the building for the safety of its customers and employees.

People can start using the post office Monday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays.

The Mason Post Office is located at 144 West Ash Street.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
WILX Weather Webcast 11/16/2022 PM
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
‘Big Reds’ no more - Sexton High School selects new mascot, name