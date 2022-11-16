Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for several months due to structural issues, the Mason Post Office will reopen Monday.

Background: Mason Post Office closes due to structural issues

The building was closed in June due to ongoing repairs to the building for the safety of its customers and employees.

People can start using the post office Monday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays.

The Mason Post Office is located at 144 West Ash Street.

