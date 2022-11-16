Metro Detroit hockey doctor charged with sexual assault

The picture shows a pair of handcuffs on a black wooden table.
The picture shows a pair of handcuffs on a black wooden table.(Source: Gray News)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - A Farmington Hills doctor who worked with youth hockey players is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Last week, Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned in Oakland County Court and pled not guilty to 17 charges of criminal sexual conduct. Over the last two decades, Dr. Levran worked with young athletes in Minnesota and metro Detroit.

The Farmington Hills Police Department, along with Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to brief the media on details related to the investigation and arrest of Dr. Levran.

Dr. Levran is accused of assaulting young male hockey players during medical exams inside his home office.

Police are asking anyone with information on Dr. Levran to contact the Farmington Hills Police tip line at 248-871-2610.

You can contact the national sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

‘Big Reds’ no more - Sexton High School selects new mascot, name
sylvan
Studio 10 Presents: Boots on the Playground with Sylvan
tommy's
Studio 10 Presents: Boots on the Playground with Tommy's
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days