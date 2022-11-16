Metro Detroit hockey doctor charged with sexual assault

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - A Farmington Hills doctor who worked with youth hockey players is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Last week, Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned in Oakland County Court and pled not guilty to 17 charges of criminal sexual conduct. Over the last two decades, Dr. Levran worked with young athletes in Minnesota and metro Detroit.

The Farmington Hills Police Department, along with Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to brief the media on details related to the investigation and arrest of Dr. Levran.

Dr. Levran is accused of assaulting young male hockey players during medical exams inside his home office.

Police are asking anyone with information on Dr. Levran to contact the Farmington Hills Police tip line at 248-871-2610.

You can contact the national sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

