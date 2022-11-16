Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder.

Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole.

Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019. She had been stabbed and robbed.

In addition to the life sentence, Lyon was also sentenced to 30 years for armed robbery.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.