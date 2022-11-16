Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery

By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder.

Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole.

Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019. She had been stabbed and robbed.

In addition to the life sentence, Lyon was also sentenced to 30 years for armed robbery.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death
Mason Post Office
Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours
Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death
Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death
Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours