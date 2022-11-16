Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse.

The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials to see and address problems before they become a big mess.

The current system was installed in 1995. It records video using VHS tapes.

The expected replacement cost will be $80,000.

