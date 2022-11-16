Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse.
The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials to see and address problems before they become a big mess.
The current system was installed in 1995. It records video using VHS tapes.
The expected replacement cost will be $80,000.
