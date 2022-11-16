Harper To Undergo Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery next week to repair the small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow. The injury forced the right fielder to spend most of the season as designated hitter. It now puts his opening day status in doubt. Phillies President Dave Dombrowski says there’s no timetable on Harper’s recovery until after Wednesday’s surgery. Whether he needs Tommy John surgery to replace the ligament or could face an easier repair won’t be known until Harper goes under the knife. While pitchers can miss up to 18 months or worse with Tommy John surgery, hitters can make a more rapid return because they don’t have to throw.

