First-ever Turkey Drive-thru success with Jackson Police Department

150 turkeys were given away at the drive-thru event.
150 turkeys were given away at the drive-thru event.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson Police Department helped Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. Giving away 150 free frozen turkeys.

Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot of the Commonwealth Commerce Center in Downtown Jackson and some people even walked-up to the site. Officers were on hand to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.

Background: Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving

150 turkeys were given away at the drive-thru site in under an hour. Unfortunately, not everyone was able to get a turkey.

The event was organized by the police department’s new Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Strategy. GVI has local law enforcement and the community working together on direct solutions to reducing gun violence in Jackson.

The police department is already making plans for how the event can be even more successful next year.

First-ever Turkey Drive-thru success with Jackson Police Department
First-ever Turkey Drive-thru success with Jackson Police Department
JPD giving away 150 free frozen turkeys.
JPD giving away 150 free frozen turkeys.
150 turkeys were given away at the drive-thru site in under and hour.
150 turkeys were given away at the drive-thru site in under and hour.

Read next:

