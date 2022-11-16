First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Eaton, Calhoun, Ionia and Barry Counties in the WILX viewing area Thursday through Friday evening. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is possible.

This afternoon no problems with high temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 30s. We hold on to the clouds this afternoon with the chance of scattered snow showers. Little in the way of accumulation is expected today or tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s.

Midday Thursday a cold front blasts through the area and may touch off an inch or two of snow. Following the front temperatures will tumble from the upper 30s into the 20s. A gusty west to northwest wind blowing across Lake Michigan will start the Lake Effect Snow machine. On and off snow showers will pass through the area at times and may bring heavy snowfall to parts of the area. Be alert to quickly changing conditions. High temperatures will be in the 20s Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will start to moderate back to the 40s by the end of next week.

Almanac Information for November 16th

Average High/Low Temperature: 47º/32º

Lansing Record High Temperature: 67º 1896

Lansing Record Low Temperature: 5º 1933

Jackson Record High Temperature: 68º 1930

Jackson Record Low Temperature: 5º 1933

