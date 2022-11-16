DNR shares early firearm deer season results

Have you bagged your trophy buck yet?
A buck making his way out of the woods
A buck making his way out of the woods
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results.

As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR.

It says Delta and Marquette Counties are the next top reported harvest areas. Keweenaw County currently has the least.

COUNTYBUCKSANTLERLESSTOTAL
Alger17219
Baraga48149
Chippewa63265
Delta12421145
Dickinson841296
Gogebic46248
Houghton50454
Iron8524109
Keweenaw12012
Luce14115
Mackinac36137
Marquette88795
Menominee18130211
Ontonagon58058
Schoolcraft39241

Additionally, it is important to know the DNR is requiring mandatory online harvest reporting beginning this season.

With this new reporting method, the DNR would like to share more statistics regarding how hunters reported their harvests.

It says there have been 119,713 reported harvests in Michigan so far. 81.53% of reported harvests were completed in less than five minutes online.

88.43% of hunters moved their harvest pins on the map. 86.47% of reported harvests were submitted via the internet and 13.39% of harvests were submitted through the DNR’s Hunt Fish Mobile App. Also, 94.26% of hunters submitted their reports within 72 hours of tagging.

Finally, 397 hunters voided their reports because they entered the wrong license number.

To keep track of this data directly from the DNR, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

