Customers can expect to pay more for their heat this winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. customers can expect to pay up to 28% more for their heat this winter according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Depending on how much heat you use, you can expect to pay a couple hundred more this winter.

Slightly colder weather is the cause for the increase. Inflation and increasing gas prices are also a result of electric companies using more natural gas reserves this summer. The supply is low after keeping up with the hot summer.

The colder it is outside, the more your furnace must work to keep your home warm. It is also more expensive to use electric gas over natural gas to heat your home.

“We recommend you use a programmable thermostat. Set it and forget it, if you’re going to be away from home for a couple of hours, every day you know what that is, set the programmable thermostat to go down about 5 degrees so it’s not heating all that space in your home and there’s nobody there to enjoy it,” said Terry DeDoes, Consumers Energy spokesperson.

DeDoes said using a programmable thermostat will save you around $180 on your heating bill throughout the winter. Also adding that for every degree you dial down, you save between one and 3% on your energy bill. He recommends setting your thermostat at 68 degrees and turning it down to around 65 degrees when you leave your home.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.