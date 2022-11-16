Creating new career success at Lansing Community College

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are so many ways you can create career success at LCC’s Job Training Center.

Their vision is to target unemployed, underemployed, and at risk populations in our region to create bridge programs that link to employment opportunities. They will deliver accelerated or compressed programs in high demand areas to obtain the jobs skills necessary for employment. Employment Data will be used to determine areas of focus from CAMW, data labor and other available resources.

There are so many benefits to the Job Training Center.

Salaries and job opportunities are determined through research and direct contact with area businesses. Occupations may be linked with other certificate and associate degree classes as well as four year institutions. Programs may be credit and/or non-credit. Individuals may become employed after the initial training package and continue on with their education for higher level employment.

To learn more about how you can talk to someone about a training opportunity they currently offer or you hope to see in the future: https://www.lcc.edu/community/job-training-center/

