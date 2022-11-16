Coors Light unveils color-changing nail polish letting you know your beer is cold

Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.
Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.(Coors Light via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you appreciate a beer as cold as the Rockies, then you might like a new nail polish from Coors Light.

Coors is offering a silver-colored polish called Chill Polish that can be applied to your nails as a new way to check the temperature of your brew.

When you tap your nails against your beer glass, they should turn blue if your beer is cold enough.

If nail polish isn’t your thing, Coors Light already has color-changing beer cans that switch from white to blue to signal when a beer reaches optimal drinking temperature. Which, by the way, Coors Light says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chill Polish costs about $7.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
LIVE: Trump announces third campaign for the White House
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
Trump announces 2024 run for presidency
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes