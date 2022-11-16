Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information in Chong Moua Yang’s death.
(WILX/FBI/Yang Family)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area.

His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun and traditional Hmong knife missing. He was still wearing hunter’s orange.

Read: Police: Gun, backpack missing after hunter fatally shot

Wednesday marks four years since his death. On Tuesday, the Bath Township Police Department renewed the call for information in Yang’s death.

“Four years have passed and the Yang family has had to live without answers as to what happened to their loved one,” the department posted on social media. “We here at the Bath Township Police Department don’t want this case to be forgotten and if you know any small detail regarding this case, please say something.

Police said Yang’s backpack and Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun has still not been recovered. They believe the shotgun could have been sold, gifted or hidden for four years.

Yang, 68, left behind nine children and 14 grandchildren. His family created a Facebook page called “Orange Justice,” where they post updates and promote hunter’s safety.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information in Yang’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271 or the FBI Detroit office at 313-965-2323.

Previous coverage:

