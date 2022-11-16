Annual MSU Baseball Dinner Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Actor/Producer Timothy Busfield is the keynote speaker for the 17th annual Michigan State University First Pitch dinner. The date is Sunday, February 5th at the Kellogg Center with activities beginning at noon. East Lansing native and former Spartan player Eric Rosekrans is being honored as the alumnus of the year. Ticket information is available from Ryan Krokos in the MSU baseball office at 355-4486.

