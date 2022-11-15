What the Tech: Alexa and Christmas surprises

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re already doing some online Christmas shopping, you’ll want to keep it a surprise.

That can be tricky when you shop on Amazon. Kids can look over your shoulder while you shop.

But they also can find out, just by asking.

Do you hide Christmas gifts around the house? Kids are known to go snooping. But before you do this, the kids may already know what they’re getting, thanks to Alexa.

These Echo devices can tell them what’s coming, what’s arrived, and what you’ve ordered.

All they have to do is ask, “Alexa, what did I order?” The device will respond “in the past 30 days you’ve ordered” and list the number of items and descriptions of a few.

To prevent Alexa from spoiling surprises, go into the Alexa app. Settings, shopping, and then delivery notifications.

Make sure to turn off “let Alexa say or show titles for items you’ve ordered”. Your Amazon account will show your recent orders of course.

Archive your orders

On your order page, click on any item you want to hide, then look for the “archive” order.

It will no longer appear in your order history. at the very least it adds a level of privacy - about the same as hiding a gift somewhere in the house.

It’s also easy for anyone to see what you’ve been shopping for on Amazon, just by logging onto your computer or Amazon account and looking at your browsing history. Clear that history by clicking on your account and selecting browsing history. Then, under manage history, remove it.

To make changes with the Echo or Alexa device you’ll need to do that with the Alexa app. For the other settings, you’ll need to log in to your Amazon account on a computer browser.

Amazon has changed Echo settings for the holidays, so Alexa won’t announce the item description when it’s about to be delivered, but you may want to check those settings yourself.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.