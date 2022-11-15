Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Slippery Morning Commute Possible
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive Wednesday.

Our snowmaker is an area of low pressure moving northeast from Kentucky this morning to Ontario tonight. Snow showers are expected today, but our daytime accumulations should not amount to much with temperatures in the mid 30s and possibly a few raindrops mixed with the snowflakes. Tonight temperatures drop back to freezing and it is at this time that we could pick up an inch or two of snow. The potential exists for untreated roadways to be slippery Wednesday morning. Snow showers are expected on and off Wednesday and may once again mix with a few raindrops. Little in the way of snow accumulation is expected Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 30s.

