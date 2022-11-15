Sparrow Clinton honor departed loved ones with tree lighting

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The community will come together for a time of reflection and remembrance during Sparrow Clinton Hospital’s annual Remembrance Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Sparrow Clinton Hospital will honor the memory of loved ones who have passed away with lights that represent the life of someone who received care at their facility.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, located at 805 South Oakland Street, St. Johns.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.