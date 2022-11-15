Potter Park Zoo celebrate 30th Annual Wonderland of Lights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo’s 30th Annual Wonderland of Lights begins on Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to Potter Park Zoo’s website, attendees will experience thousand of lights while they stroll around the zoo, enjoy holiday music, and view a series of magical displays.

The festivities will go through Dec. 23, Thursday through Sundays, and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Admission rates, tickets, and more information can be found here.

