Potter Park Zoo celebrate 30th Annual Wonderland of Lights

(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo’s 30th Annual Wonderland of Lights begins on Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to Potter Park Zoo’s website, attendees will experience thousand of lights while they stroll around the zoo, enjoy holiday music, and view a series of magical displays.

The festivities will go through Dec. 23, Thursday through Sundays, and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Admission rates, tickets, and more information can be found here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash
Police have arrested Tyler Wilkins (middle) in connection to the deaths of Clarrissa Winchester...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says

Latest News

City of Jackson and Summit Firefighters present MDA Organization with a $16K check.
City of Jackson and firefighters raise $16K for those impacted by muscular dystrophy
Subway now offers vending machine options.
Now Desk: Previewing a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and more headlines
Kringle Holiday Market grand opening at Reutter Park
Saddleback BBQ in Lansing is raising money to buy an ambulance for civilians that have been...
Lansing’s Saddleback BBQ to help people in Ukraine