Now Desk: Why Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, and previewing holiday travel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us why Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
We talk about Tuesday’s spacewalk, pre-pandemic levels predicted for holiday travel, and Disney is raising prices. Plus, what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
- Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
- Best practices for firearm deer hunting season
- Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
- Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
- Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2022
- Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 1990
- Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893
- Jackson Record High: 68º 1990
- Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933
