New AC3 Community Center to host unique programs to empower youth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The A’jai Empowerment Foundation is using this week to expose the Mid-Michigan area to the foundation, their community center and their unique programs.

This year Ashley James has been able to team up with the community to create a foundation and programs in the 200,000 square space.

“People from all over the community had their ideas and we just combine them as far as like alignment with mentorship supporting parents with different community resources and then sports, of course,

One of the more unique programs this AC3 Community Center is offering for Mid-Michigan kids is about another aspect of sports...that’s gaming.

“It’s something where until recently it wasn’t a way to make money like parents would say get off the game because you just wasting time do your homework or something? right?”

Panashe Kahari hopes to teach kids about how to monetize gaming and other digital programs.

“A lot of gamers are able to see actually make a living in upwards of thousands of dollars, you know for the top tier,” said Panashe. “It’s an actual career now and I want to bring education around how you can make it a career and help change your life doing something you love. "

You can check out these programs, mentorships and sports opportunities during this empowerment week at the AC3 community center.

For more information: https://ajef.online/

