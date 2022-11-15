In My View: Kentucky is a tougher test for MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How will MSU do against Kentucky tonight after a tough loss to Gonzaga? I think Kentucky will be a tougher test.

If MSU can play with the same intensity it can stay in the game, but it won’t be easy. I believe Kentucky is better than Gonzaga but I also believe MSU will win some of these tough nonconference games before Big Ten play begins.

