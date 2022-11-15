Modern Woodmen makes an impact one ‘step’ at a time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of Modern Woodmen’s company creed is actually “All that we send into the lives of others, comes back into our own.” They exist as a not for profit 501c8 organization which means the money that they would normally pay the government, they actually distribute back to our members and communities across the country.

Modern Woodmen of America in Lansing do service project for charities and people in need, hold educational workshops to improve quality of life for their members and their families. They will match up to $2,500 for an organizations event and even put on Hometown Hero events for people in the community that are going above and beyond their call of duty!

Modern Woodmen is joining News 10, Sylvan Learning Center, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan.

They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.

As winter is approaching, the need for boots is absolutely critical. The boots and funds collected are donated to Mid-Michigan school children in need of boots with the goal to raise $20,000 to buy 1,000 pairs of kids’ boots.

Here’s how it works & how you can help!

You can drop off boots to Modern Woodman (6114 Worthmore Avenue, Lansing)

