Michigan Losing Assistant Coach?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Tuesday indicate Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is soon to lose a key member of his staff. Associate head coach Bill Poggi is expected to be named head coach at UNC Charlotte. Official announcement has not yet been made, but Poggi comes highly recommended from many coaches including Harbaugh and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

