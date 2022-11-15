LIVE: Previewing a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and more headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us why Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from the University of Virginia as the campus is reeling from a deadly shooting, survival rates for lung cancer improving, and a sandwich vending machine for those who don’t require customization. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

- Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
- Best practices for firearm deer hunting season
- Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
- Subway unveils its first vending machine
- Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2022
- Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 1990
- Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893
- Jackson Record High: 68º 1990
- Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933
