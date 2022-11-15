Lansing’s Saddleback BBQ to help people in Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saddleback BBQ in Lansing is raising money to buy an ambulance for civilians that have been injured during the war in Ukraine. The restaurant hopes to raise $10,000.

This comes at a time when the war is sadly set to hit the nine-month mark soon with many lives lost.

“Many older adults and injured civilians cannot handle the stress of a bus ride to get to areas of assistance,” said Travis Stoliker, campaign organizer.

All the proceeds that are donated, go directly to the Greater Lansing Jewish Federation. The money will also be used to buy sleeping bags and other supplies for Ukrainian residents.

Donations to this cause can be made by visiting Saddleback BBQ’s Go Fund Me page here.

