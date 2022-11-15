Kringle Holiday Market grand opening at Reutter Park

(WAVE 3 News)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The grand opening of the Kringle Holiday Market will be at Reutter Park on Nov. 17.

Attendees can enjoy holiday shopping, ice skating, street food, and fun activities.

Kringle Holiday Market kicks off on Nov. 17 in Downtown Lansing located at 400 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing, running through Dec. 17.

The Market will be open Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

