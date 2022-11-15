Habitat for Humanity names Rep. Ben Frederick ‘Public Official of the Year’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Ben Frederick (R-Owosso) has been named Habitat for Humanity of Michigan’s Public Official of the Year. He accepted the award during Habitat’s annual banquet in October and dedicated the accomplishment to his parents Michael and Barbara.

The recognition is particularly meaningful given his own background, said Representative Frederick who serves as the House Majority Floor Leader.

As a child, Frederick and his family were the recipients of a Habitat home in Owosso. The process of working alongside community volunteers on what would be his parents’ home and other Habitat houses inspired Frederick’s path in public service.

