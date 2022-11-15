Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show.
NBC: How to Vote on The Voice Season 22
The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round.
You can vote for Lape on the official “The Voice” website here.
Related:
- Two Mid-Michigan singers shine on ‘The Voice’
- Michigan woman to give her biggest performance on ‘The Voice’
- EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.