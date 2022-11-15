Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’

Brayden Lape
Brayden Lape(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show.

NBC: How to Vote on The Voice Season 22

The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round.

You can vote for Lape on the official “The Voice” website here.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Capital Area Transportation Authority
CATA to close Thanksgiving
City of East Lansing
East Lansing launches ‘Round Up for Scholarships’ program
East Lansing launches ‘Round Up for Scholarships’ program