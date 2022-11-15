Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show.

The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round.

You can vote for Lape on the official “The Voice” website here.

