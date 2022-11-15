Former Hillsdale County Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct

(Arizona's Family)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township pled guilty to one count of misconduct in office.

In addition to Barkley’s prohibition from serving as law enforcement, he will be sentenced to three years of probation.

“We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level of honesty and integrity and it’s unfortunate when the public’s trust is violated,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The Department of Attorney General holds accountable anyone who breaks the law and is a haven for those who have been victimized and exploited.”

Barkley arrested a woman on multiple occasions and then exploited his position with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office to coerce the woman into a sexual relationship. While off duty, Barkley drove to Fulton, Kentucky where the woman was being treated for substance abuse, using used his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day for the purposes of engaging in sex.

The former County Deputy also engaged in sex with the woman in Michigan. He has since been fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

A sentencing date is scheduled for December 14 at 8:30 a.m. before Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Beebe Jordan.

