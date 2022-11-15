First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow showers through Wednesday morning will cause slippery roadways into tomorrow, with bridges and overpasses of the most concern for drivers. For that reason, the First Alert Weather Day continues into Early Wednesday.

The fresh coating of snow this morning timed out well as to not make a mess of the morning rush hour. In general the coating was around one inch. Through the day it has been relatively quiet. Now as we head into the evening the periods of light snow will increase. With sunset we will see temps fall to near freezing for the evening. This will make it easier to see the snow stick once again. Bridges, overpasses, your deck or steps as well as your car may get coated again. Snow will slowly taper to flurries as we head to sunrise.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents, which we have already seen even today. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive on Wednesday. With the temperatures near 30 degrees by dawn any road that is just wet will freeze up and need to be treated. We will see on and off snow showers during the day Wednesday that could mix with a few raindrops, but we expect little to none in the way of additional snow accumulation on Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the middle and upper 30s.

More cold air is on the way and will come at us on Thursday afternoon. This will get the lake effect snow machine started and with gusty west winds the snow bands will reach well inland. We continue with the on and off snow Thursday night and Friday. This will give additional accumulations as well as blow the snow around. Highs on Friday in the 20s with chills in the teens. Saturday has more lake effect snows and mid 20s so the wind chills could get as cold as ten degrees by Saturday evening.

We will try to start a warming trend next week as we approach Thanksgiving, first getting back to the 30s on Monday and near 40° next Tuesday. Around the middle of the week we will be tracking a system that may come our way and have some impact on holiday travel, which we will keep a close eye on. Right now it appears we can expect highs in the middle 40s from next Wednesday through Black Friday with the chance for some rain showers and a few nighttime snowflakes mixing in.

With wintry weather returning this week, now is a good time to download the First Alert Weather App. Our latest video forecasts, school closings, radar and a customized forecast for your location are available anytime on the WILX First Alert Weather App. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2022

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1990

Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893

Jackson Record High: 68º 1990

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933

