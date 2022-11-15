Firefighters find Bible with minor damage just feet away from fire’s origin

The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby...
The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.(City of Logan Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W. Va. (Gray News) – A Bible was left nearly untouched by a fire at a building in West Virginia.

The City of Logan Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Monday night that had spread to a neighboring dwelling close by.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.
Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.(City of Logan Fire Department)

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire. The first building had extensive fire damage and the second building had minimal damage.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started. The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students