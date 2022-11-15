Fire crews respond to a garage fire North Waverly, north of Burke Highway

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews respond to a garage fire just north of Burke Highway on Tuesday around 10:20 a.m.

News 10 was first on the scene where Windsor and Delhi Township Fire Departments work to fight the flames.

North Waverly is closed, and officials ask that drivers seek an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing situation and News 10 will keep you updated as we learn more.

