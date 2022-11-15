Djokovic Set To Return To Australia

-MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January despite his high-profile deportation from Australia this year because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says it has confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister is putting aside Djokovic’s potential three-year exclusion period from Australia. Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who had faced that lengthy ban because he is a foreign citizen whose visa was revoked. The Australian Border Force previously said an exclusion period could be waived under certain circumstances. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has declined to comment on privacy grounds.

