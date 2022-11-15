Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,860 new cases, 123 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After seven weeks of declining numbers, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone up

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,860 new cases of COVID and 123 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,837 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,427 average.

State totals now sit at 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 942 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 997 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 22.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,457 207 139.5 Eaton County 27,188 411 103.4 Ingham County 65,251 808 89.9 Jackson County 41,143 577 128.7 Shiawassee County 16,954 223 111.6

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.