Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,860 new cases, 123 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After seven weeks of declining numbers, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone up

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,860 new cases of COVID and 123 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,837 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,427 average.

State totals now sit at 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 942 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 997 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 22.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,457207139.5
Eaton County27,188411103.4
Ingham County65,25180889.9
Jackson County41,143577128.7
Shiawassee County16,954223111.6

