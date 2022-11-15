Consumers Energy complete over 2,000 electric projects

(WJRT)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy will be finishing more than 2,000 electric projects by the end of this year. Their aim is to build a more reliable power grid to reduce power outages.

“We have shortened the average length of power outages and reduced the number of customers impacted by outages. More than 96 percent of customers impacted by outages in 2022 were restored in less than 24 hours,” said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution engineering. “We are making progress and will continue to make improvements in the years to come.”

Better service will be provided for about one million out of 1.9 million homes and businesses that Consumers Energy serves across Michigan. Efforts this year are part of Consumers Energy’s larger continued efforts to build a stronger energy grid through its five-year, $5.4 billion Electric Reliability Plan.

Consumers Energy’s electric system covered areas across Michigan this year, which includes:

  • Clearing tree branches from 7,100 miles of power lines, addressing the number one cause of power outages in Michigan.
  • Replacing 10,000 poles with sturdier material that can withstand higher winds.
  • Upgrading, rebuilding, and expanding nearly 100 substations.

Adding smart technology like 32 Automatic Transfer Reclosures (ATRs) that help limit the frequency and duration of power outages.

