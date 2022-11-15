City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution.

Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food Distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The food will be placed in your trunk or hatchback while you remain in your vehicle.

Identification is no longer required, and restrooms will not be available.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, they ask that you please stay home and arrange for someone to bring a note allowing them to pick up food for you.

Vehicles can line up for registration starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 19 and distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out.

The mobile food pantry will be located at South Church of the Nazarene, 401 West Holmes Road, Lansing.

Upcoming Mobile Food Pantry Events

  • December 17, 2022, at Lansing Catholic High School - see flyer (PDF)

More information and upcoming mobile food pantry events can be found HERE.

