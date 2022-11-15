City of Jackson and firefighters raise $16K for those impacted by muscular dystrophy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson and Summit Jackson Firefighters presented the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a $16,000 check.

Summit Jackson Firefighters Local 1306 raised the funds with several “Fill the Boot” fundraisers that kicked off this fall. They greeted drivers on the streets, asking them to donate to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s treatment and cure research.

The money raised will help individuals and families impacted by muscular dystrophy in Mid-Michigan. This includes developing support groups, building care centers, and sending affected children to outdoor summer camps for therapy.

Learn more information about “Fill the Boot” here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.