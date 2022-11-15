City of Jackson and firefighters raise $16K for those impacted by muscular dystrophy

City of Jackson and Summit Firefighters present MDA Organization with a $16K check.
City of Jackson and Summit Firefighters present MDA Organization with a $16K check.(City of Jackson Twitter)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson and Summit Jackson Firefighters presented the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a $16,000 check.

Summit Jackson Firefighters Local 1306 raised the funds with several “Fill the Boot” fundraisers that kicked off this fall. They greeted drivers on the streets, asking them to donate to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s treatment and cure research.

The money raised will help individuals and families impacted by muscular dystrophy in Mid-Michigan.  This includes developing support groups, building care centers, and sending affected children to outdoor summer camps for therapy.

Learn more information about “Fill the Boot” here.

