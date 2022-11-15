CATA to close Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.

Routes and services will return to regular Friday schedules on Friday, Nov. 25.

