CATA to close Thanksgiving

Capital Area Transportation Authority
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.

Routes and services will return to regular Friday schedules on Friday, Nov. 25.

