Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior centerman Nicolas Muller is the Big Ten’s first hockey star of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Muller scored two goals and had two assists in the Spartans’ two game sweep of Ohio State last week end. Muller is tied for second on the team in scoring with ten points through MSU’s 8-3-1 season record. The Spartans play Friday and Saturday nights at 10-1-1 Penn State, the top two teams at the moment in the conference standings.

