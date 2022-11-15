Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior centerman Nicolas Muller is the Big Ten’s first hockey star of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Muller scored two goals and had two assists in the Spartans’ two game sweep of Ohio State last week end. Muller is tied for second on the team in scoring with ten points through MSU’s 8-3-1 season record. The Spartans play Friday and Saturday nights at 10-1-1 Penn State, the top two teams at the moment in the conference standings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Djokovic Set To Return To Australia
McIlroy defends CJ Cup title at Congaree Golf Club.
McIlroy Says Norman Must Go
The General Brown Lions were in search of a return trip to the Dome as they met Cazenovia in...
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Michigan Losing Assistant Coach?