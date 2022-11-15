Accident closes US-127 at Trowbridge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy morning has caused accidents across mid-Michigan.

One major closure: US-127 at the Trowbridge Rd exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed around 10:00 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing Police were on the scene.

The area was cleared and opened back up to traffic just before 11:00 a.m.

Officials are requesting that people drive with caution.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.