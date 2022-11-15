Accident closes US-127 at Trowbridge

NB US-127 exit to Trowbridge Rd (exit 9) closed due to a crash
NB US-127 exit to Trowbridge Rd (exit 9) closed due to a crash(WILX/Brandon Camarillo)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy morning has caused accidents across mid-Michigan.

One major closure: US-127 at the Trowbridge Rd exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed around 10:00 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing Police were on the scene.

The area was cleared and opened back up to traffic just before 11:00 a.m.

Officials are requesting that people drive with caution.

