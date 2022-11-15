3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a head-on collision in Lansing Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. on Saginaw Street near Deerfield Avenue. Police said a westbound Volkswagen - driven by a 27-year-old man - crossed over into eastbound traffic and struck a Cadillac head-on.

The Cadillac was driven by a 68-year-old woman and contained her 30-year-old son, who was in the back seat with their dog.

All three people were seriously injured and were transported to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition but are expected to survive.

The dog died from its injuries in the crash.

West Saginaw Street was closed in both directions for about three hours due to the crash.

Police said they are investigating to see if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-999-0326.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.