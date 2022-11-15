$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday.

According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they observed the possible suspect walking on Chittock Avenue from Morrell Street.

Police said when they pulled up behind the suspect, they pulled an AR-15-style rifle, pointed it at the officers, ran across Chittock Avenue and fled between some houses.

Shortly after the suspect went behind the houses, police said they heard a single gunshot.

A K-9 unit from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety was brought in to assist. A firearm and a spent shell casing were found where the suspect ran, but police were not able to locate the suspect.

A description of the suspect was not released by police.

The Jackson Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-768-8769.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.