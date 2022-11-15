$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday.

According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they observed the possible suspect walking on Chittock Avenue from Morrell Street.

Police said when they pulled up behind the suspect, they pulled an AR-15-style rifle, pointed it at the officers, ran across Chittock Avenue and fled between some houses.

Shortly after the suspect went behind the houses, police said they heard a single gunshot.

A K-9 unit from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety was brought in to assist. A firearm and a spent shell casing were found where the suspect ran, but police were not able to locate the suspect.

A description of the suspect was not released by police.

The Jackson Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-768-8769.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us why Wednesday has been declared a First...
Now Desk: Why Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, and previewing holiday travel
3 critically injured, dog killed in head-on collision in Lansing Township
lcc
Studio 10 Presents: Take Your Career to the Next Level at LCC
North Waverly Road reopens after garage fire prompts closure